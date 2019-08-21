The Best of the Money Show

'Nobody can now claim to be exonerated by the Seriti commission'


Bruce Whitfield interviews David Lewis (Corruption Watch) and arms deal activist Terry Crawford-Browne.

Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

21 August 2019 7:21 PM
Prices are rising at 4% per year on average, much more slowly than expected

21 August 2019 7:03 PM
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:38 PM
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 7:08 PM
Shoprite loses R265 million abroad. Admit it’s been a ‘testing’ year

20 August 2019 6:26 PM
'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 7:34 PM
Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay

19 August 2019 6:59 PM
'Debt relief law may cause banks to stop lending to lower-income clients'

19 August 2019 6:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
Maimane wants Ramaphosa to answer for Cabinet members linked CR17 campaign
Weekend newspaper reports said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign made payments to at least four people who later became members of his executive.

AfriForum’s hate speech case against Mngxitama postponed
The lobby group approached the Equality Court in Johannesburg after Andile Mngxitama made racial slurs while addressing his supporters in Potchefstroom in the North West last year.
