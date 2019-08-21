The Best of the Money Show

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off'


Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000.

Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

21 August 2019 7:21 PM
Prices are rising at 4% per year on average, much more slowly than expected

21 August 2019 7:03 PM
'Nobody can now claim to be exonerated by the Seriti commission'

21 August 2019 6:28 PM
Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:38 PM
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 7:08 PM
Shoprite loses R265 million abroad. Admit it’s been a ‘testing’ year

20 August 2019 6:26 PM
'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 7:34 PM
Benguela Global Fund Managers is buying Naspers, Standard Bank and Pick n Pay

19 August 2019 6:59 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba
The ANC wanted Herman Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied
Speaker Thandi Modise based her decision on the grounds that DA leader Mmusi Maimane failed to meet the strict requirements to have an urgent question added to the order paper.
Mashaba: I’m not intimidated by ANC motion of no confidence
The ANC wants Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

