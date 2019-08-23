The Best of the Money Show

[NEW IN SOUTH AFRICA] Download ‘what3words’. The app may just save your life


what3words divides the whole planet into three by three-metre blocks. If you get lost or hurt; help will find you.

How to take over (or pass on) the family business

23 August 2019 11:57 AM
Be careful who you tie your fortunes to

23 August 2019 11:17 AM
How to get deals done faster

22 August 2019 8:22 PM
Should you ever buy shares?

22 August 2019 7:35 PM
Blueberry production – and employment - skyrockets to all-time high

22 August 2019 7:01 PM
Old Mutual ups the ante in its bitter battle with Peter Moyo

22 August 2019 6:28 PM
Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off'

21 August 2019 7:37 PM
Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

21 August 2019 7:21 PM
Prices are rising at 4% per year on average, much more slowly than expected

21 August 2019 7:03 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear
Earlier on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Brian Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case.
Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis
Taxi operators who choose to bring their taxis voluntary for scrapping will receive R120,000 for each taxi.
