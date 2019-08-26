The Best of the Money Show

Dead men tell no tales – Adriaann Basson (author of 'Blessed by Bosasa')


Gavin Watson knew a lot. But now the story that shook SA and the ANC to its core will never be complete, says Adriaan Basson.

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:11 PM
'Tax revolt may be imminent. We must unapologetically recapture the State'

26 August 2019 7:30 PM
[NEW IN SOUTH AFRICA] Download ‘what3words’. The app may just save your life

23 August 2019 2:32 PM
How to take over (or pass on) the family business

23 August 2019 11:57 AM
Be careful who you tie your fortunes to

23 August 2019 11:17 AM
How to get deals done faster

22 August 2019 8:22 PM
Should you ever buy shares?

22 August 2019 7:35 PM
Blueberry production – and employment - skyrockets to all-time high

22 August 2019 7:01 PM
Old Mutual ups the ante in its bitter battle with Peter Moyo

22 August 2019 6:28 PM
EWN Headlines
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office
Zim reflects on a year since Mngangagwa took oath of office

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Amnesty International said Zimbabwe has experienced a concerted attack on the rights of freedom of expression and assembly.
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor
Zandile Gumede resigns as eThekwini mayor

There was much speculation that Zandile Gumede was resisting the instructions from the ANC to resign.
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter
Over 1,000 tax-related cases await prosecution - Kieswetter

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Sars has been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and corruption.
