Used cars and cheap new ones are flying. Everything else is just not selling


Consumers delay purchases, trade down to cheaper vehicles or buy used. Bruce Whitfield interviews Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus.

The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 7:19 PM
‘If SA Express goes down, South Africans start saving money’

28 August 2019 6:50 PM
Treasury growth plan is 'pragmatic, implementable, coherent, relies on evidence'

28 August 2019 6:29 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:05 PM
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 7:22 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

27 August 2019 6:30 PM
'NHI dropped on us like a dog dropping a huge, stinking turd in your kitchen!'

27 August 2019 4:59 PM
I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:11 PM
'Tax revolt may be imminent. We must unapologetically recapture the State'

26 August 2019 7:30 PM
EWN Headlines
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair
ANC Western Cape interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako said it was clear to him there were still simmering divisions.
SA Express resumes flights
Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.
Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticides
The demonstration, organised by Women on Farms, said the pesticides were already banned by the European Union.
