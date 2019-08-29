The Best of the Money Show

'We know SA is losing patience and wants VBS Mutual Bank looters behind bars'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anoosh Rooplal, the curator at VBS Mutual Bank.

Used cars and cheap new ones are flying. Everything else is just not selling

28 August 2019 7:53 PM
The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 7:19 PM
‘If SA Express goes down, South Africans start saving money’

28 August 2019 6:50 PM
Treasury growth plan is 'pragmatic, implementable, coherent, relies on evidence'

28 August 2019 6:29 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:05 PM
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 7:22 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

27 August 2019 6:30 PM
'NHI dropped on us like a dog dropping a huge, stinking turd in your kitchen!'

27 August 2019 4:59 PM
I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:11 PM
EWN Headlines
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the office of the state law advisor on Thursday briefed the health committee for the first time since the NHI Bill was submitted to Parliament.

SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA
SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA

The airline has been grounded after failing to service its R70 million debt to the Airports Company.
