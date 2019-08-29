The Best of the Money Show

Woolworths loses R1.1 billion as its Australian business continues to tank


The company is compelling CEO Ian Moir to move to Australia to fix things. Bruce Whitfield interviews him.

AdvTech blames emigration for tepid growth in South Africa

29 August 2019 7:25 PM
'We know SA is losing patience and wants VBS Mutual Bank looters behind bars'

29 August 2019 6:23 PM
Used cars and cheap new ones are flying. Everything else is just not selling

28 August 2019 7:53 PM
The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 7:19 PM
‘If SA Express goes down, South Africans start saving money’

28 August 2019 6:50 PM
Treasury growth plan is 'pragmatic, implementable, coherent, relies on evidence'

28 August 2019 6:29 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:05 PM
Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 7:22 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

27 August 2019 6:30 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit Tshwane
Unlike Wednesday’s protest, Thursday was not marred by looting, violence and the burning down of foreign-owned shops.
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account
Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the office of the state law advisor on Thursday briefed the health committee for the first time since the NHI Bill was submitted to Parliament.

