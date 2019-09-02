The Best of the Money Show

8 lessons I’ve learnt about investing from driving my car


Gregg Sneddon (a financial planner for "The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach some valuable lessons about investing.

'Hype, hogwash and agendas often drive media coverage of markets'

29 August 2019 8:17 PM
AdvTech blames emigration for tepid growth in South Africa

29 August 2019 7:25 PM
Woolworths loses R1.1 billion as its Australian business continues to tank

29 August 2019 6:51 PM
'We know SA is losing patience and wants VBS Mutual Bank looters behind bars'

29 August 2019 6:23 PM
Used cars and cheap new ones are flying. Everything else is just not selling

28 August 2019 7:53 PM
The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 7:19 PM
‘If SA Express goes down, South Africans start saving money’

28 August 2019 6:50 PM
Treasury growth plan is 'pragmatic, implementable, coherent, relies on evidence'

28 August 2019 6:29 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:05 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
