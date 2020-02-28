Oil price and Lake Charles take its toll on Sasol

Guest: Fleetwood Grobler/ President and CEO at Sasol
Guest:
Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth |
Guest:
Stephen Van Coller | CEO at EOH |
Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guest:
Pierre Van Tonder | CEO at Spur Corporation
Guest:
Dr Christie Viljoen | Economist at PWC
Guest:
David Munro | CEO at Liberty
Guest:
Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective
Guest:
Mitch Slape | CEO at Massmart