Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Vodacom to reduce data prices by 30% from April: competition commission #DataMustFall
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Busi Mtabane - Communicator at Right To Know Campaign
Today at 20:25
Traditional healers are getting SABS standards – which recommend shunning GMOs, human body parts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phephsile Maseko - National Co-Ordinator at Traditional Healers Associatio
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: CAR OF the year voting
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Liesl Zuhlke - at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says a national register for habitual racists will not tackle the roots of racism in... 10 March 2020 10:27 AM
View all Local
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding Eskom's spokesperson answers some questions on The Money Show. 10 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Business
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Guest:
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 7:05 PM

Guest:
Grant Bodley | CEO at Dimension Data

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vodacom to cut data prices by 30% from April

10 March 2020 6:52 PM

Guest:
Shameel Joosub | Group CEO at Vodacom

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

10 March 2020 6:35 PM

Guest:
 Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand warns that the SA slowdown will get worse

10 March 2020 6:27 PM

Guest:
Allan Pullinger | CEO at FirstRand, |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding

10 March 2020 6:20 PM

Guest:
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Eskom's spokesperson

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Books review - "Rebel Ideas": The power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

9 March 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Prof Nicola Kleyn/ Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute of Business Science 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19: impact on economics and financial markets

9 March 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa

9 March 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Ashraf Mohamed/ Portfolio Manager at Sycamore Fund 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The coronavirus: implications for employers in South Africa

9 March 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Brett Abraham/ Partner at Webber Wentzel 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EWN Highlights

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

Why the ConCourt case for domestic workers is so important

10 March 2020 6:15 PM

Presidency hails CR17 ruling, says Public Protector's office failing miserably

10 March 2020 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA