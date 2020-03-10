Africa Business Focus

Guest:
Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guest:
Stafford Masie | General Manager at WeWork South Africa
Guest:
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
Guest:
Grant Bodley | CEO at Dimension Data
Guest:
Shameel Joosub | Group CEO at Vodacom
Guest:
Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guest:
Allan Pullinger | CEO at FirstRand, |
Guest:
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | Eskom's spokesperson
Guest: Prof Nicola Kleyn/ Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute of Business ScienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST