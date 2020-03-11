MTN CEO to step down as group rides challenging conditions

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 21:05
Objection to lease of land to Rondebosch Golf Club
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Koni Benson - Post-Doctoral Candidate At The Department Of Historical Studies at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 21:31
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: IN DEFENCE OF LIGHTENING UP & LAUGHTER
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:45
Beautiful news: Left in the dumps, this designer upcycled her way out..
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lizl Naude - Founder at Lilly Loompa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Fedhasa agrees it should formulate virus advisory ASAP, at John's urging Jeff Rosenberg agrees with John Maytham that another 48 hours to advise local hospitality industry does not translate into 'soon'. 11 March 2020 6:22 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campa... 11 March 2020 11:18 AM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Growthpoint warns current economic climate weighs heavily on its properties. Growthpoint says the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties. 11 March 2020 7:43 PM
Using cat videos to get you to Mars SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company 11 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight. 11 March 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
MTN CEO to step down as group rides challenging conditions

MTN CEO to step down as group rides challenging conditions

Guest:
Ralph Mupita | CFO at MTN Group



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter: A black-owned gastronomic academy is cooking up a storm

11 March 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Kelvin Joel | Co-Founder at JHB Pastry and Culinary School

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Corner - Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies

11 March 2020 7:35 PM

Guest:

 Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer Talk

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growthpoint warns the macro-economic environment in SA continues to weigh heavily on its properties.

11 March 2020 6:54 PM

Guest:
Norbert Sasse | Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 March 2020 6:36 PM

Guest:
Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Investec Asset Management |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A history lesson on how SA bungled Spanish flu of 1918 amid COVID-19 spread

11 March 2020 6:27 PM

Guest:
Howard Phillips | Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT) |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa group's new CEO eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit

11 March 2020 6:24 PM

Guest:
Daniel Mminele | CEO at Absa Group

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works: WeWork

10 March 2020 8:06 PM

Guest:
Stafford Masie | General Manager at WeWork South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

10 March 2020 7:36 PM

Guest:
Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

10 March 2020 7:24 PM

Guest:
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanders says still in White House fight despite Biden surge

11 March 2020 7:47 PM

8 Life Esidimeni patients still missing, claims DA

11 March 2020 7:30 PM

Public Protector Mkhwebane suspends senior official over calls for her to resign

11 March 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA