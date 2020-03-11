Consumer Corner - Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies

Guest:
Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guest:
Kelvin Joel | Co-Founder at JHB Pastry and Culinary School
Guest:
Ralph Mupita | CFO at MTN Group
Guest:
Norbert Sasse | Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Guest:
Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Investec Asset Management |
Guest:
Howard Phillips | Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT) |
Guest:
Daniel Mminele | CEO at Absa Group
Guest:
Stafford Masie | General Manager at WeWork South Africa
Guest:
Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guest:
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert