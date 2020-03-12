SA's business sector battered from all angles with no respite in sight

Guests:
Stavros Nicolau | Business Unity SA's Board member, Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset Management, Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Guest:
Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest:
Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guest:
Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Guest:
Andrew Ross | Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Guest:
Ian Kirk | CEO at Sanlam
Guest:
? Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective
Guest:
Kelvin Joel | Co-Founder at JHB Pastry and Culinary School
Guest:
Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guest:
Ralph Mupita | CFO at MTN Group