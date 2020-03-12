Covid-19: a future of work perspective

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:17
News focus: How CT start-up, WumDrop, plans to tackle the Corona Virus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Hartley - Co-founder at WumDrop
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy: Winter gear preparation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#CalledAMoffie online campaign - reclaiming a slur against sexuality
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 21:31
Pedro the Music Man on life after Kideo
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro ESPI-SANCHIS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
Corona - perspectives from four players in global finance "People think it's the beginning of the zombie apocalypse but we know it's not because in China, infection rates have stabilised."... 12 March 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Covid-19: a future of work perspective

Covid-19: a future of work perspective

Guest:
Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus

12 March 2020 7:59 PM

Guest:
 Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Personal Finance Feature - Market crashes and what happens to investor money afterwards

12 March 2020 7:37 PM

Guest:
Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Corona ripple effect: big and small events are being cancelled at great financial cost

12 March 2020 7:01 PM

Guest:
Andrew Ross | Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)

Sanlam earnings hit by low economic growth

12 March 2020 6:53 PM

Guest:
Ian Kirk | CEO at Sanlam

Market Commentary

12 March 2020 6:34 PM

Guest:
? Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective

SA's business sector battered from all angles with no respite in sight

12 March 2020 6:25 PM

Guests:
Stavros Nicolau | Business Unity SA's Board member, Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset Management, Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

Shapeshifter: A black-owned gastronomic academy is cooking up a storm

11 March 2020 8:02 PM

Guest:
Kelvin Joel | Co-Founder at JHB Pastry and Culinary School

Consumer Corner - Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies

11 March 2020 7:35 PM

Guest:

 Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer Talk

MTN CEO to step down as group rides challenging conditions

11 March 2020 7:02 PM

Guest:
Ralph Mupita | CFO at MTN Group

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:53 PM

Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:32 PM

Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum

12 March 2020 6:03 PM

