Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

Today at 20:10 News focus: Empathy and Social Solidarity in Responding to Covid-19 Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Angelo Fick - Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI)

Angelo Fick - ENCA Analyst

Today at 20:25 The psychology of panic buying Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Today at 20:48 The reality of life on the Cape Flats Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adrian Kearns - Project Manager at Open Up SA

Today at 21:15 Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

