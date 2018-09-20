Journeys with Joanne Joseph

Khaled Hosseini breaks the mould with new offering: Sea Prayer


Khaled Hosseini, renowned author of The Kite Runner, A Thousand Splendid Suns and the novel, And the Mountains Echoed speaks to Joanne Joseph from San Jose, in California about the release of his new book, Sea Prayer. Sea Prayer takes the format of exactly that - a prayer, as the family sets out on a perilous migration. It isn't quite what you'd expect if you have grown accustomed to the sweeping, epic long-format novels this talented writer has produced in the past. By contrast, his latest offering, Sea Prayer, is more like a delicate hors-d'oeuvre, which must be consumed slowly and savoured religiously line-by-line, lest you devour it too quickly.

The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

15 November 2018 2:23 PM
Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

15 November 2018 1:55 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi: Intersex beauty queen

The Rose of Mamelodi: Intersex beauty queen

6 November 2018 4:14 PM
Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic Church

Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic Church

10 October 2018 5:15 PM
Learning tolerance among races and culture through theatre.

Learning tolerance among races and culture through theatre.

3 October 2018 5:05 PM
Stolen Innocence “The Tale”

Stolen Innocence “The Tale”

5 September 2018 1:54 PM
The Valleys that raised Mandela

The Valleys that raised Mandela

5 September 2018 8:15 AM
A decade of Jozi Bookfair

A decade of Jozi Bookfair

31 August 2018 11:55 AM
Joanne interviews author of Truevine Beth Masey

Joanne interviews author of Truevine Beth Masey

24 July 2018 8:02 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
JMPD warns of road closures during Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge
JMPD warns of road closures during Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has urged motorists to use alternative routes with a number of roads being closed off for most of the day due to the race.
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal

There has been a sharp decline in the value of the pound with the rand strengthening to 17.97 to sterling on Friday.
City of CT weighing options on alternatives housing for Hout Bay residents
City of CT weighing options on alternatives housing for Hout Bay residents

About 93 people were displaced when a fire ripped through a section of the Hangberg Improvement Development Area (HIDA) last month.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us