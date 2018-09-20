Khaled Hosseini breaks the mould with new offering: Sea Prayer

20 September 2018 8:27 AM

Khaled Hosseini, renowned author of The Kite Runner, A Thousand Splendid Suns and the novel, And the Mountains Echoed speaks to Joanne Joseph from San Jose, in California about the release of his new book, Sea Prayer. Sea Prayer takes the format of exactly that - a prayer, as the family sets out on a perilous migration. It isn't quite what you'd expect if you have grown accustomed to the sweeping, epic long-format novels this talented writer has produced in the past. By contrast, his latest offering, Sea Prayer, is more like a delicate hors-d'oeuvre, which must be consumed slowly and savoured religiously line-by-line, lest you devour it too quickly.