Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

Former Methodist bishop and rights campaigner, Rev Prof Peter Storey has brought out a deeply meaningful and beautifully-written autobiography entitled, “I Beg to Differ.” In it, he covers his early years and personal life, his warm marriage and fatherhood, and the difficulties that arose out of being a priest who preached human rights from the pulpit, at the peak of apartheid.
