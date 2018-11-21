Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

Bryan Massingale a professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University in New York sits down with Joanne to share about the similarities in the racial dynamics of South Africa and the US. In this conversation he tackles the question about land expropriation. Father Bryan was in South African presenting the Winter Living Theology lecture series on 'Racism and the Demands of Discipleship'.
