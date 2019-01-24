In the chronic turmoil of modern Zimbabwe, Abednego and Agnes Mlambo’s teenage son, Bukhosi, has gone missing, and the Mlambos fear the worst. Their enigmatic lodger, Zamani, seems to be their last, best hope for finding him. Since Bukhosi’s disappearance, Zamani has been preternaturally helpful: hanging missing posters in downtown Bulawayo, handing out fliers to passers-by, and joining in family prayer vigils with a flamboyant local pastor. But it looks as though there may be more to Zamani’s efforts. Zimbabwean-born writer, Novuyo Tshuma’s debut novel, House of Stone, is a surprising and harrowing journey through the country’s history, exorcising the violent demons of the past that continue to haunt the country today.
House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma
|
Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads
|
21 December 2018 8:01 AM
|
11 December 2018 7:26 AM
|
5 December 2018 11:20 AM
|
21 November 2018 9:48 PM
|
15 November 2018 2:23 PM
|
15 November 2018 1:55 PM
|
6 November 2018 4:14 PM
|
Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic Church
|
10 October 2018 5:15 PM
|
3 October 2018 5:05 PM