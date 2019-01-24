House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

24 January 2019 3:53 PM

In the chronic turmoil of modern Zimbabwe, Abednego and Agnes Mlambo’s teenage son, Bukhosi, has gone missing, and the Mlambos fear the worst. Their enigmatic lodger, Zamani, seems to be their last, best hope for finding him. Since Bukhosi’s disappearance, Zamani has been preternaturally helpful: hanging missing posters in downtown Bulawayo, handing out fliers to passers-by, and joining in family prayer vigils with a flamboyant local pastor. But it looks as though there may be more to Zamani’s efforts. Zimbabwean-born writer, Novuyo Tshuma’s debut novel, House of Stone, is a surprising and harrowing journey through the country’s history, exorcising the violent demons of the past that continue to haunt the country today.