Medical doctor, Dr Mavhungu Nelwamondo is the firebrand behind Modern Traditions. She uses South African indigenous food as part of a strategy to combat contemporary lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Her vegan food range includes a decadent chocolate ice cream and a gluten-free sorghum flour bread topped with marula nut butter.
Healing with indigenous African Superfoods
24 January 2019 3:53 PM
