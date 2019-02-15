Remarkable Love The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story

15 February 2019 1:01 PM

For the month of February, Joanne takes a journey with various couples to explore their love stories. In this episode anti- Apartheid activist Jay Naidoo and award-winning writer & journalist, Lucie Pagé share their love story with Joanne Joseph. Their relationship with their mothers is what drew them closer together, having met after the launch of the ANC Youth league in 1990. What they thought was just a seven-day love affair, ended up being a lifetime of love.