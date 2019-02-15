Journeys with Joanne Joseph

Remarkable Love The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story


For the month of February, Joanne takes a journey with various couples to explore their love stories. In this episode anti- Apartheid activist Jay Naidoo and award-winning writer & journalist, Lucie Pagé share their love story with Joanne Joseph. Their relationship with their mothers is what drew them closer together, having met after the launch of the ANC Youth league in 1990. What they thought was just a seven-day love affair, ended up being a lifetime of love.

Healing with indigenous African Superfoods

29 January 2019 5:56 PM
House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

24 January 2019 3:53 PM
Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads

21 December 2018 8:01 AM
Born in the wrong body: Transgender Teens

11 December 2018 7:26 AM
A dream to reach Mars

5 December 2018 11:20 AM
Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

21 November 2018 9:48 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

15 November 2018 2:23 PM
Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

15 November 2018 1:55 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi: Intersex beauty queen

6 November 2018 4:14 PM
EWN Headlines
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier Mokgoro
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier Mokgoro

Job Mokgoro delivered the State of the Province Address in Mahikeng on Friday.
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponed
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponed

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week

Residents and businesses are urged to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand.
