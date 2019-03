Remarkable Love: Terry-Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe love story

14 March 2019 7:53 AM

For the month of February, Joanne took a journey with various couples to explore their love stories. In this episode, Terry- Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe share their love story. What began as a match-fixing exercise by Dumisa, trying to fix Terry-Ann up with a friend, ended with him falling in love with her. Together they overcame societal prejudices to realize a magical romance.