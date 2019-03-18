The Survivors: Surviving Sidney Frankel

In the first installment of “The survivors” series, Joanne sits down with Nicci Diamond Levenstein who along with her brother were the first complaints in the Sidney Frankel sexual assault case. The group of complainants became known as the Frankel 8. They never had the opportunity to confront him about the abuse but their case led to the ConCourt ruling that removed the 20 year prescription rule that prevented the prosecution of sexual assault cases where the incident of abuse occurred over 20 years ago.
