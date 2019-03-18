Journeys with Joanne Joseph

The Survivors: Surviving Sidney Frankel


In the first installment of “The survivors” series, Joanne sits down with Nicci Diamond Levenstein who along with her brother were the first complaints in the Sidney Frankel sexual assault case. The group of complainants became known as the Frankel 8. They never had the opportunity to confront him about the abuse but their case led to the ConCourt ruling that removed the 20 year prescription rule that prevented the prosecution of sexual assault cases where the incident of abuse occurred over 20 years ago.

Remarkable Love: Terry-Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe love story

Remarkable Love: Terry-Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe love story

14 March 2019 7:53 AM
Remarkable Love: The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story

Remarkable Love: The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story

15 February 2019 1:01 PM
Healing with indigenous African Superfoods

Healing with indigenous African Superfoods

29 January 2019 5:56 PM
House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

24 January 2019 3:53 PM
Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads

Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads

21 December 2018 8:01 AM
Born in the wrong body: Transgender Teens

Born in the wrong body: Transgender Teens

11 December 2018 7:26 AM
A dream to reach Mars

A dream to reach Mars

5 December 2018 11:20 AM
Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

21 November 2018 9:48 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

15 November 2018 2:23 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'
Maimane: 'We need a govt that doesn’t think of clever ways to steal money'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a crowd in Kimberley that South Africans are tired of corruption.
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hit
Consumers to dig deeper into pockets as electrity tariff, fuel price hikes hit

Experts are warning that the tough economic times may lead to more uncertainty about the country's investment market.
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting
UPDATE: Four killed, two wounded in Hout Bay taxi rank shooting

The latest shooting comes just days after a separate gunbattle in the area between rival taxi groups, in which one person was killed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us