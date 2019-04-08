Fiona Barton’s 'The Suspect' – a gripping thriller with a deeply personal twist

8 April 2019 6:00 AM

New York Times bestselling author, Fiona Barton, has brought out a new crime fiction thriller called "The Suspect". This novel moves away from her previous English settling to the throbbing streets of Thailand, where two British eighteen-year-old girls go missing during their gap year. This time, Barton's familiar protagonist, journalist Kate Waters is thrust directly into the epicentre of the plot, as a family member of hers is drawn into the investigation. Barton's made more brave choices in this novel than she previously has. Joanne Joseph had a conversation with her, not just about the development of this latest book, but the evolution of crime fiction in recent times and the distinctly feminist turn it's taken.