Journeys with Joanne Joseph

Road to Elections: The ANC has all their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket


With a month to go before the May 8th general election, Joanne looks into the various aspects of this vote, including the mechanics of it, the personalities and parties that’ll be dominating our thoughts. We’ve created a series of podcasts, which we hope you’ll use as a means of building your understanding of the dynamics behind the upcoming ballot. We began our conversation with the Mapungubwe Institute’s Prof Susan Booysen. I asked her about the notion of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC saviour and the effect the current election candidate lists could have on the ANC’s result.

North of Dawn by Nuruddin Farah

16 April 2019 7:25 AM
Road to Elections: Exploring the Electorate

16 April 2019 7:24 AM
Fiona Barton’s 'The Suspect' – a gripping thriller with a deeply personal twist

8 April 2019 6:00 AM
The Survivors: Surviving Sidney Frankel

18 March 2019 12:28 PM
Remarkable Love: Terry-Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe love story

14 March 2019 7:53 AM
Remarkable Love: The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story

15 February 2019 1:01 PM
Healing with indigenous African Superfoods

29 January 2019 5:56 PM
House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

24 January 2019 3:53 PM
Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads

21 December 2018 8:01 AM
