Road to Elections: The ANC has all their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket

12 April 2019 6:48 AM

With a month to go before the May 8th general election, Joanne looks into the various aspects of this vote, including the mechanics of it, the personalities and parties that’ll be dominating our thoughts. We’ve created a series of podcasts, which we hope you’ll use as a means of building your understanding of the dynamics behind the upcoming ballot. We began our conversation with the Mapungubwe Institute’s Prof Susan Booysen. I asked her about the notion of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC saviour and the effect the current election candidate lists could have on the ANC’s result.