North of Dawn by Nuruddin Farah


Joanne Joseph is joined by acclaimed Somali novelist, Nuruddin Farah to delve into his latest offering "North of Dawn". In this intimate interview, he shares about the guilt he had to deal with after his sister died in a similar manner to one of his characters in "Hiding in Plain sight". He felt that his writings were a premonition of his sister's death. Even though both these books are centered around terrorism, in the North of Dawn an uncommon story is told. This novel looks ate the life of the family of the terrorist, how they have to deal with the shame of their child taking away innocent lives and yet having to mourn the loss of a son. It explores the themes of forgiveness and recovery after such a violent act.

Road to Elections: Exploring the Electorate

16 April 2019 7:24 AM
Road to Elections: The ANC has all their eggs in the Ramaphosa basket

12 April 2019 6:48 AM
Fiona Barton’s 'The Suspect' – a gripping thriller with a deeply personal twist

8 April 2019 6:00 AM
The Survivors: Surviving Sidney Frankel

18 March 2019 12:28 PM
Remarkable Love: Terry-Ann and Dumisa Mathabathe love story

14 March 2019 7:53 AM
Remarkable Love: The Jay Naidoo and Lucie Pagé Love story

15 February 2019 1:01 PM
Healing with indigenous African Superfoods

29 January 2019 5:56 PM
House of Stones by Novuyo Tshuma

24 January 2019 3:53 PM
Roedean Upper Junior School Kids Literacy Quiz Team review holiday reads

21 December 2018 8:01 AM
