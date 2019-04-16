North of Dawn by Nuruddin Farah

16 April 2019 7:25 AM

Joanne Joseph is joined by acclaimed Somali novelist, Nuruddin Farah to delve into his latest offering "North of Dawn". In this intimate interview, he shares about the guilt he had to deal with after his sister died in a similar manner to one of his characters in "Hiding in Plain sight". He felt that his writings were a premonition of his sister's death. Even though both these books are centered around terrorism, in the North of Dawn an uncommon story is told. This novel looks ate the life of the family of the terrorist, how they have to deal with the shame of their child taking away innocent lives and yet having to mourn the loss of a son. It explores the themes of forgiveness and recovery after such a violent act.