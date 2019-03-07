RMB Solutionist Thinking with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr Judy Dlamini


RMB Solutionist Thinking is a podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield and focusing on the great South African minds who are thinking differently and going against the norm. In the first episode in the second series, Whitfield interviews South African businesswoman, author and philanthropist, Dr Judy Dlamini.

Solutionist Thinking Ep 14 - The Founders

18 September 2018 8:56 AM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 13 - Andrew Levy

10 September 2018 4:59 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 12 - Rob Stokes

4 September 2018 1:40 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 11 - Dr Sherylle Calder

27 August 2018 5:03 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 10 - Tshepo Moloi

20 August 2018 3:30 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 9 - Stacey Brewer

13 August 2018 5:57 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 8 - Jerome Loveland

6 August 2018 4:27 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 7 - Tracey Chambers

1 August 2018 12:03 PM
Solutionist Thinking Ep 6 - Yusuf Randera-Rees

25 July 2018 7:35 PM
