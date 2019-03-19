RMB Solutionist Thinking is a podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield and focusing on the great South African minds who are thinking differently and going against the norm. In this episode in the second series, Whitfield interviews South African Theoretical Physicist, Head of Innovation at SAP Africa and aspiring extraterrestrial, Dr Adriana Marais.
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr Adriana Marais
