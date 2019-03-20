RMB Solutionist Thinking is a podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield and focusing on the great South African minds who are thinking differently and going against the norm. In this episode in the second series, Whitfield interviews South African designer and founder of a Xhosa-inspired knitwear brand, Laduma Ngxokolo.
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Laduma Ngxokolo
|
1 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
19 March 2019 11:58 AM
|
7 March 2019 9:28 AM
|
18 September 2018 8:56 AM
|
10 September 2018 4:59 PM
|
4 September 2018 1:40 PM
|
27 August 2018 5:03 PM
|
20 August 2018 3:30 PM
|
13 August 2018 5:57 PM