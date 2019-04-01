RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr Aisha Pandor

1 April 2019 9:50 AM

RMB Solutionist Thinking is a podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield which focusses on great South African minds thinking differently and going against the norm. In this episode in the second series, Whitfield interviews award-winning South African scientist, businesswoman and Chief Executive of SweepSouth, Aisha Pandor. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit https://www.rmb.co.za/category/series-2