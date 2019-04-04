In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Gary Kirsten. In his hayday, the former South African cricketer, played 101 test matches, 185 ODIs and, briefly served as Vice-Captain of the Proteas. Today, Kirsten actively works in the community, coaching and developing aspiring cricketers in black townships. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Gary Kirsten
