In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Alex Thomson and Sumarie Greybe from Naked Insurance. When three actuaries realised that their valuable insurance insights were falling on deaf ears, the trio broke away and started their own insurance company, stripped to its knickers of all the unnecessary stuff. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Alex Thomson and Sumarie Greybe
|
17 April 2019 10:18 AM
|
4 April 2019 2:23 PM
|
1 April 2019 9:50 AM
|
20 March 2019 8:32 AM
|
19 March 2019 11:58 AM
|
7 March 2019 9:28 AM
|
18 September 2018 8:56 AM
|
10 September 2018 4:59 PM
|
4 September 2018 1:40 PM