RMB Solutionist Thinking - Alex Thomson and Sumarie Greybe

12 April 2019 9:23 AM

In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Alex Thomson and Sumarie Greybe from Naked Insurance. When three actuaries realised that their valuable insurance insights were falling on deaf ears, the trio broke away and started their own insurance company, stripped to its knickers of all the unnecessary stuff. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series