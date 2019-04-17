In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Katlego Maphai. He is one of four co-founders behind African fintech venture, Yoco – which is one of South Africa’s most innovative startups, focussed on building tools and services that help small businesses become big, successful businesses. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Katlego Maphai
