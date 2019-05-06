RMB Solutionist Thinking - Benji Coetzee

6 May 2019 10:38 AM

Benji Coetzee is the founder and Chief Executive of EmptyTrips – an AI-enabled digital logistics platform, using smart matching algorithms to connect and create a marketplace for vehicles with spare capacity. In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield interviews Benji Coetzee, founder and Chief Executive of EmptyTrips. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series