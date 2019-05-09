RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr William Mapham

9 May 2019 12:14 PM

In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Dr William Mapham, founder and Chief Executive of Vula Mobile. The ophthalmologist pioneered the award-winning medical referral app that links primary healthcare workers in remote areas with on-call medical and surgical specialists in South African hospitals. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series