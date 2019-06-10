RMB Solutionist Thinking with Bruce Whitfield

RMB Solutionist Thinking - Professor Ermos Nicolaou


Professor Ermos Nicolaou is the Academic Head at Wits Maternal and Foetal Medicine Centre. He’s a Solutionist Thinker that is revolutionising the medical industry by breaking down huge barriers in the treatment of unborn babies and, is part of the expert team that performed Africa's first foetal spinal procedure. In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Prof Ermos Nicolaou. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series

RMB Solutionist Thinking - Jason Xenopoulos

3 June 2019 6:41 AM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Carmen Stevens

23 May 2019 4:23 PM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr William Mapham

9 May 2019 12:14 PM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Benji Coetzee

6 May 2019 10:38 AM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Roger Barrow

29 April 2019 7:38 AM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Katlego Maphai

17 April 2019 10:18 AM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Alex Thomson and Sumarie Greybe

12 April 2019 9:23 AM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Gary Kirsten

4 April 2019 2:23 PM
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Dr Aisha Pandor

1 April 2019 9:50 AM
