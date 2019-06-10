Professor Ermos Nicolaou is the Academic Head at Wits Maternal and Foetal Medicine Centre. He’s a Solutionist Thinker that is revolutionising the medical industry by breaking down huge barriers in the treatment of unborn babies and, is part of the expert team that performed Africa's first foetal spinal procedure. In this episode of RMB Solutionist Thinking, Bruce Whitfield chats to Prof Ermos Nicolaou. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Professor Ermos Nicolaou
