Reuel Khoza is one of the founding members of the Black Management Forum - an orgnisation that empowered and developed black managers in South Africa during apartheid. Khoza was also at the centre of the discussions that saw the Black Economic Empowerment Act and Employment Equity Act come to life. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking – Reuel Khoza
