This week’s solutionist thinker is Reuel Khoza. He’s one of the founding members of the Black Management Forum that empowered and developed black managers in South Africa during apartheid. Khoza was also at the centre of the discussions that saw the Black Economic Empowerment Act and Employment Equity Act come to life.
Solutionist Thinking Ep 1 – Reuel Khoza
29 April 2019 7:38 AM
17 April 2019 10:18 AM
12 April 2019 9:23 AM
4 April 2019 2:23 PM
1 April 2019 9:50 AM
20 March 2019 8:32 AM
19 March 2019 11:58 AM
7 March 2019 9:28 AM
18 September 2018 8:56 AM
10 September 2018 4:59 PM