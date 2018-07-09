One million work experiences for unemployed South African youth – that’s the monumental task that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked Tashmia Ismail-Saville, Chief Executive of Youth Employment Service with tackling. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Tashmia Ismael
