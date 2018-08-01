RMB Solutionist Thinking - Tracey Chambers

1 August 2018 12:03 PM

RMB Solutionist Thinking is a thirteen-episode podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield focusing on the great South African minds who are thinking differently and going against the norm. In the seventh episode, Whitfield interviews the CEO and co-founder of The Clothing Bank, Tracey Chambers. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series