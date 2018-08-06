RMB Solutionist Thinking is a thirteen-episode podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield focusing on the great South African minds who are thinking differently and going against the norm. In the eighth episode, Whitfield speaks with Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's Head of Paediatric Surgery, Professor Jerome Loveland. For more on the RMB #SolutionistThinking series, visit: www.rmb.co.za/rmb-solutionist-thinking-podcast-series
RMB Solutionist Thinking - Jerome Loveland
