Telkom 947 Mountain Bike Challenge course designer Richard Beswick joins Jenni Green to unpack the issues he takes into account in putting together the epic 25km and 55km routes.
The Coffee Stop - How we design our MTB routes
|
The Coffee Stop: Boost your base miles to make 2019 a standout
|
19 December 2018 12:06 PM
|
29 November 2018 11:19 PM
|
17 November 2018 3:30 PM
|
8 October 2018 11:54 PM
|
5 October 2018 4:14 PM
|
21 August 2018 2:19 PM
|
16 August 2018 11:19 PM
|
10 August 2018 2:02 PM
|
30 July 2018 5:06 PM