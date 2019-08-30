The Ride Joburg podcast

Top tips for getting started in cycling


This podcast is about sharing Buhle's learnings on the journey to the Discovery 947 Ride Joburg. Here is the great advice he got from Head Bike Fit Technician at CycleLab, Suandi Rakim.

Getting kitted to go from zero to hero on a bike

Getting kitted to go from zero to hero on a bike

30 August 2019 6:22 PM
The Coffee Stop: Boost your base miles to make 2019 a standout

The Coffee Stop: Boost your base miles to make 2019 a standout

19 December 2018 12:06 PM
The Coffee Stop enjoys the Trek Trooper afterglow

The Coffee Stop enjoys the Trek Trooper afterglow

29 November 2018 11:19 PM
The Coffee Stop LIVE at #CCExpo

The Coffee Stop LIVE at #CCExpo

17 November 2018 3:30 PM
The Coffee Stop - How we design our MTB routes

The Coffee Stop - How we design our MTB routes

11 October 2018 1:46 PM
The Coffee Stop - Rainy weather techniques

The Coffee Stop - Rainy weather techniques

8 October 2018 11:54 PM
The Coffee Stop - Watts and Wearables

The Coffee Stop - Watts and Wearables

5 October 2018 4:14 PM
Ellen – a story of triumph in cycling

Ellen – a story of triumph in cycling

21 August 2018 2:19 PM
Women-specific coaching principles

Women-specific coaching principles

16 August 2018 11:19 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Motsoaledi: We are taking steps to improve SA marriage laws
Motsoaledi: We are taking steps to improve SA marriage laws

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said given South Africa's rich culture and diversity, the country's marriage policy needs urgent reconstruction.
Govt admits it may not be able to provide water for the country by 2030
Govt admits it may not be able to provide water for the country by 2030

Eyewitness News has investigated how government won’t be able to provide water for the country by 2030 if nothing is done to fix the crisis.
Man wounded in suspected bomb explosion in CT was in state of shock: witness
Man wounded in suspected bomb explosion in CT was in state of shock: witness

Authorities found the seat inside the man's car shredded by an explosive device in Westlake on Friday afternoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us