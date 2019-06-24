Family Matters

FAMILY MATTERS: WHEN AND WHEN NOT TO MEDICATE


Eusebius spoke to Cassandra Govender (clinical psychologist) about when and when not to medicate when it comes to mental health challenges. 

Family Matters: Status Anxiety and its effects on young people

Family Matters: Status Anxiety and its effects on young people

17 June 2019 12:19 PM
Unpacking what actually happens in our minds when we experience trauma

Unpacking what actually happens in our minds when we experience trauma

10 June 2019 12:24 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

FAMILY MATTERS: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MIND AFTER WE EXPERIENCE TRAUMA

10 June 2019 12:02 PM
Family Matters: HOw to measure the health of your relationship

Family Matters: HOw to measure the health of your relationship

3 June 2019 12:42 PM
Family Matters: Body dysmorphic disorder and cosmetic surgery

Family Matters: Body dysmorphic disorder and cosmetic surgery

27 May 2019 12:05 PM
Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

20 May 2019 12:27 PM
Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

Family Matters: Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder

20 May 2019 12:21 PM
Family Matters: The Psychology of Mindfulness

Family Matters: The Psychology of Mindfulness

13 May 2019 12:16 PM
Family Matters: The Psychology Of Mindfulness

Family Matters: The Psychology Of Mindfulness

13 May 2019 12:02 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Boris Johnson mum on alleged domestic dispute with girlfriend
Boris Johnson mum on alleged domestic dispute with girlfriend

Police were called to the apartment he shares with his girlfriend by a neighbour who heard shouting and smashing of crockery.

SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence
SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence

The commission said it was establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry that will look into systematic violence in townships.
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest

Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us