Drunk drivers to be denied bail???

4 November 2018 9:33 PM

We speak to criminal lawyer Marcello Stevens for his thoughts on this controversial topic. The Road Traffic Management Corp (RTMC) are looking to punish drunk drivers this festive season by having them locked up for at least 7 days before they even get to apply for bail, is this legal? Under the current regulations if you are caught driving under the influence it's considered a schedule 2 offence which means you can get bail if authorized by a senior police officer at the police you are being held, the RTMC wants to change drunk driving to a schedule 5 offence where you need a formal bail hearing to secure your release.