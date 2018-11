Movember fakes

5 November 2018 11:04 PM

GUest: Garron Gsell, Chief executive of the Men’s Foundation Mo Season officially kicks off on 1 November, Movember has become recognised brand which encourages men to grow a moustache during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide . They have noticed an alarming spike in companies using the Movember iconic MO logo and intellectual property without authorisation