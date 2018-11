Transgender prisoner in male prison wants right to dress as a woman

6 November 2018 9:23 PM

Sanja Bornman from Lawyers for Human Rights is representing Jade September, a transgender prisoner serving 15 year sentence for murder at Helderstroom prison who wants the department of corrections to stop forcing her to conform to a male identity . Jade wants to be granted the right to dress like a woman, grow her hair & be allowed a minimum amount of make up. Ironically Jade has had no problems with fellow prisoners who don’t have a problem with her transgender status while she’s been subjected to verbal abuse and harassment by prison officials.