Guest : Ralph Mathekga What is worrying about the attitudes towards the media in South Africa is the willingness by politicians to openly name the journalists they don't like, writes Ralph Mathekga. Just when one thought societies had generally accepted the role of a free press in strengthening democracy there has been significant regression when it comes to recognition of the media's role in society.
War Against Media
