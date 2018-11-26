Evening Talk

War Against Media


Guest : Ralph Mathekga What is worrying about the attitudes towards the media in South Africa is the willingness by politicians to openly name the journalists they don't like, writes Ralph Mathekga. Just when one thought societies had generally accepted the role of a free press in strengthening democracy there has been significant regression when it comes to recognition of the media's role in society.

EWN Headlines
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered

This comes after Prasa was on Tuesday awarded a rescission of a default judgment in the High Court in Pretoria meaning that the judgment made against it earlier this year is no longer valid.
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays

The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

