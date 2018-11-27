Guest : Tsholo Diale FOUNDER & DIRECTOR of the Bravado Movement The 'Skin Deep Initiative' by The Bravado Movement is about creating conversations and giving the platform, as well as opening channels of communication that can better allow victims, survivors and the public to come together towards long term solutions. The Bravado Movement are involved with various campaigns including Lead A Young Woman, Skin Deep Initiative & Adopt A Boy Child .
Bravado Movement
|
28 November 2018 11:04 PM
|
28 November 2018 10:43 PM
|
28 November 2018 10:10 PM
|
28 November 2018 9:48 PM
|
28 November 2018 8:53 PM
|
27 November 2018 9:50 PM
|
27 November 2018 9:14 PM
|
27 November 2018 8:40 PM
|
26 November 2018 10:12 PM