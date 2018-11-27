Evening Talk

Guest : Tsholo Diale FOUNDER & DIRECTOR of the Bravado Movement The 'Skin Deep Initiative' by The Bravado Movement is about creating conversations and giving the platform, as well as opening channels of communication that can better allow victims, survivors and the public to come together towards long term solutions. The Bravado Movement are involved with various campaigns including Lead A Young Woman, Skin Deep Initiative & Adopt A Boy Child .

28 November 2018 11:04 PM
28 November 2018 10:43 PM
28 November 2018 10:10 PM
28 November 2018 9:48 PM
28 November 2018 8:53 PM
27 November 2018 9:50 PM
27 November 2018 9:14 PM
27 November 2018 8:40 PM
26 November 2018 10:12 PM
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
The 'Star' newspaper is reporting that Jacob Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

Eskom says it has secured 73% of funding for 2018/2019 year
The utility released its interim results on Wednesday in Johannesburg, with chairperson Jabu Mabuza saying that the company is locked in a loss-making position.
ConCourt to hear appeal against ruling making spanking of children unlawful
Freedom of Religion South Africa wants the Constitutional Court to rule and make a clear distinction between the abuse of children by their parents and physical correction.
